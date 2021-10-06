Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
Key considerations when driving holistic cash management digitisation

When:

Thursday 9 December 2021 15:00 GMT | 16:00 CET | 11:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Register for our upcoming webinar with Infosys Finacle on Thursday 9 December 2021 at 15:00 GMT as industry experts discuss technology’s role in modernising treasury functions.

Corporate cash management is at a crossroads. Marked by complexities, evolving customer expectations and technology-led disruption, corporate treasurers are looking to drive digitisation for holistic cash management.

While the focus in retail banking has been driven by digital devices, corporate banking is also looking to emulate this with a focus on digital, real-time, and customised financial services to serve their customers.

A growing number of financial institutions are treating their business products more like their consumer-facing counterparts but want them to do more than just conduct transactions and manage cash. Alongside this, new operating models are being built to reinforce business prospects.

When considering cash management or virtual account management, ecosystem strategy, the business model, the role of the cloud, open APIs, automation, AI and blockchain also need to be intrinsically examined.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Infosys Finacle, to join our panel of industry experts as they discuss the following topics:

  • What corporate treasurers can learn from retail banking for innovation in cash management
  • Driving digitisation for holistic cash management
  • Customising and personalising financial products
  • Technology’s role in modernising treasury functions

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright – Head of Research, Finextra
  • Justin Silisbury - Lead Product Manager for Cash Management, Infosys Finacle

 

