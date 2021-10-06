Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
How to mitigate loss and lean into success in the payments industry

When:

Tuesday 23 November 2021 15:00 GMT | 16:00 CET | 11:00 EDT

Where:

Online

How to mitigate loss and lean into success in the payments industry

Register for our upcoming webinar with Sift on Tuesday 23 November 2021 at 15:00 GMT, as industry experts discuss growth in fraud and its increasing sophistication.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to fraudsters and scammers taking advantage of our increasingly digital world. This has been evidenced in UK Finance’s recent report, which highlights that in the first half of 2021, fraud increased by 30% in comparison to the same period in 2020.

Consumers have experienced this increase in fraud particularly in payments. While payments are volumetric and are built to serve as many people as possible, scaling at a fast pace can result in weaknesses that providers may not be totally aware of.

As fraud becomes more sophisticated, companies are forced to go to greater lengths in order to fully protect their users. This is especially when it comes to authorised push payment (APP) scams, which have increased by 60%, from the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2021, according to UK Finance.

The sheer volume of payments means that machine learning is truly one of the only methods to unearth the problems and highlight them to providers. This means that even when a fraudster has all the correct information, machine learning can spot behaviours which appear to be fraudulent.

Sign up with this Finextra webinar, in association with Sift, to join our panel of industry experts discussing the following topics:

  • Growth in fraud and its increasing sophistication
  • Types of scams and those that are becoming more common
  • Using bespoke tech solutions for fraud prevention
  • Loss mitigation and leaning into success

Speakers include:

Gary Wright – Head of Research, Finextra

 

