How to compete in the new super app arena

Financial services are converging on the mobile channel. As such, the mobile app has become the key channel for many banking providers and the pandemic has only ramped up the pace and pressure in this area.

The rise of the so-called super app has risen to prominence in Asia and its effects are influencing developments globally. Coinciding with open banking, open finance and open data initiatives elsewhere, the banking app has limitless potential right now.

The market has become super competitive and the challenge is to be able to intuit the customer’s wants and needs, and provide new digital services via apps that are complex yet convenient; involved yet ingenious in their delivery.

New account acquisition and customer retention remain a top priority, and as consumers become more and more phone-based, so their expectation of digital services, regardless of sector, heightens and becomes increasingly sophisticated.

The pillars of trust, security and resilience can come into their own as larger banks look to retain market share and evolve to serve the mobile generation yet they cannot skip a beat when it comes to shoring up these pillars with the requisite technology, expertise and knowhow.

Join Finextra, in association with OneSpan, for this webinar to hear industry experts discussing the following points and more:

Why banks should rise to the challenge of the mobile app

What they can do to ensure the highest standards of security and protection

How robust ID and authentication tools can be integrated to provide seamless and resilient end-to-end app functionality

Speakers include: