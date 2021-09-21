Augmenting the credit lifecycle with automation

Register for our upcoming webinar with Moody’s Analytics on Thursday 4 November 2021 at 15:00 GMT as industry experts explore how creditors can streamline the lending process – both for the benefit of clients and their own office – through automation and digitalisation.

Lenders now have at their disposal a raft of technologies and data sets that can be deployed throughout the lending process, to help them execute better and faster credit decisions.

Indeed, amidst today’s data economy – comprised of a wealth of personal and unstructured data – increasingly popular technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), are serving to support data acquisition, analytics, and decisioning processes for all kinds of creditors; be they well-established institutions, fintechs, challenger banks, or even non-banks offering credit products.

By deploying AI to automate specific stages of the credit lifecycle, from origination through to maturity – such as document collection and risk assessment – institutions can not only reduce the administrative burden on their front, middle, and back-office, but they can also provide clients with an upscaled and more efficient product.

Considering the near-term and the impact of Covid-19, the medium term, as well as the next 10-15 years, this webinar explores not only the potential of digitalisation for the lending industry and its beneficiaries, but the hurdles which must be overcome to further drive automation.

This Finextra webinar, in association with Moody’s Analytics, covers:

How creditors can streamline the lending process

The automation journeys many creditors are currently undergoing

The various stages of the credit lifecycle which can be augmented through AI

How the lending sector may be impacted by digitisation in the short, mid, and long-term

