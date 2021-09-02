How can payments innovation supercharge the customer experience?

Register for our upcoming webinar with FIS on Thursday 7 October 2021 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss how payments innovation can supercharge the customer experience.

Given the countless drivers of change at play – such as rising transaction volumes and increasingly diverse messaging formats – a unified payments architecture promises to:

Reduce operational costs;

Limit IT footprint; and

Deliver greater value, through a more modern and agile platform.

As customers become more familiar with paying digitally, it is becoming increasingly important for banks to unify their payments solutions, and upscale the end-user experience. By modernising their technology stack – and, for instance, adopting application programming interfaces (APIs) – banks can more effectively facilitate cutting-edge payments initiatives for customers.

Already transforming the cards market, such initiatives include Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Request to Pay (R2P), Quick Response (QR) codes, integrated payables, and even cryptocurrency. Depending on the geographical region in question, some innovations have garnered more popularity than others.

As more and more banks around the world work to stay abreast of these seismic shifts in the global payments landscape, this Finextra webinar, in association with FIS, asks:

Why should banks consolidate their payments solutions?

How will this enterprise upscale the customer experience?

How exactly are new payments initiatives – such as BNPL, R2P and crypto – influencing the cards market today?

Which initiatives are most popular in various jurisdictions around the world, and why? How do approaches to adoption differ?

Speakers include: