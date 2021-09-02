Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
How can payments innovation supercharge the customer experience?

When:

Thursday 7 October 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

How can payments innovation supercharge the customer experience?

Register now

Register for our upcoming webinar with FIS on Thursday 7 October 2021 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss how payments innovation can supercharge the customer experience.

Register for our upcoming webinar with FIS on Thursday 7 October 2021 at 15:00 BST as industry experts discuss why the consolidation of payments solutions has become vital for banks to differentiate themselves, as well as how payments innovation can lead to an enhanced digital customer experience.

Given the countless drivers of change at play – such as rising transaction volumes and increasingly diverse messaging formats – a unified payments architecture promises to:

  • Reduce operational costs;
  • Limit IT footprint; and
  • Deliver greater value, through a more modern and agile platform.

As customers become more familiar with paying digitally, it is becoming increasingly important for banks to unify their payments solutions, and upscale the end-user experience. By modernising their technology stack – and, for instance, adopting application programming interfaces (APIs) – banks can more effectively facilitate cutting-edge payments initiatives for customers.

Already transforming the cards market, such initiatives include Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Request to Pay (R2P), Quick Response (QR) codes, integrated payables, and even cryptocurrency. Depending on the geographical region in question, some innovations have garnered more popularity than others.

As more and more banks around the world work to stay abreast of these seismic shifts in the global payments landscape, this Finextra webinar, in association with FIS, asks:

  • Why should banks consolidate their payments solutions?
  • How will this enterprise upscale the customer experience?
  • How exactly are new payments initiatives – such as BNPL, R2P and crypto – influencing the cards market today?
  • Which initiatives are most popular in various jurisdictions around the world, and why? How do approaches to adoption differ?

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright – Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - Future-proofing cross-border payments in a rapidly evolving world

Webinar - Future-proofing cross-border payments in a rapidly evolving world

Thursday 23 September 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Volante on Thursday 23 September 2021 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss future-proofing cross-border payments in a rapidly evolving world

Webinar - Modernise, innovate and transform on the cloud

Webinar - Modernise, innovate and transform on the cloud

Thursday 9 September 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 9th September at 3pm BST, as experts explore how financial services organisations are leveraging the cloud to transform existing businesses and bring innovative new solutions to market.

Save the Date!

Save the Date!

Thursday 28 October 2021 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT