Why cloud-based platforms offer the best framework for digital transformation

Integrated, cloud-based platforms can provide the digital experience that banks desire. These platforms provide the framework on which value-added solutions, personalised services, and frictionless customer experience can be layered.

When keeping pace with innovation and growth, ensuring = resilience and security is not compromised in any way is important. The perception that cloud-based platforms are less secure than on-premises sites has now become a thing of the past. In fact, Covid-19 has served to reinforce the centrality of cloud-based services and financial institutions can now take comfort in the fact that comprehensive regulation around the ownership, transference, and privacy of data is highly robust.

Incumbent banks now increasingly recognise the importance of utilising fintech innovation and acknowledge that these young, nimble firms tend to operate in a cloud environment. Banks therefore understand the value of building and nurturing strategic partnerships that are born and reside in the cloud and welcome the arrival of innovative tools that allow them to work more efficiently alongside digital pace-setters.

How has the Covid-19 pandemic reinforced the value of cloud-based platforms for financial institutions?

What role should cloud play in the overall digital transformation strategies of large financial institutions?

How can financial institutions avoid a brutal transition to cloud-based platforms?

How is the regulatory climate evolving to instil a greater sense of trust in cloud-only platforms?

What makes the omnichannel approach so captivating? How can financial institutions more effectively leverage cloud to deliver frictionless customer journeys?

