NextGen Nordics Webinar - P27 - Creating the P27 ecosystem and layer two services

If anything, the global pandemic has accelerated the industry’s collective drive to rapid digital transformation of the way services and products are delivered and consumed.

During this time the P27 initiative to create the world’s first real time multi-currency cross border infrastructure has continued at pace.Working collaboratively with the industry P27 has pushed on and been granted the regulatory green light to create the common, interoperable payments infrastructure, and a new ecosystem for the secure instant management of transactions throughout the Nordics is blossoming.

As P27 advances we will see payment technology companies play a bigger role in creating an interconnected and networked ecosystem of banks, vendors and others. How this unravels is integral to the success of P27.

Alongside this continuous evolution the next phase of the initiative we will see the emergence of layer two services. Those where participants can opt in and out and these are under development.

Join us for this NextGen Nordics webinar as we look ahead and discuss the plans for delivery next year, the growth of the industry ecosystem and launch of new services and products.