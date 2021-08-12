Register for our upcoming webinar with Volante on Thursday 23 September 2021 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss future-proofing cross-border payments in a rapidly evolving world

Financial institutions face an increasingly intense need to be connected to the fabric of payments infrastructure. Yet, with a seemingly endless number of cross-border solutions available, selecting the correct technology partner to suit a bank’s specific needs and framework can be akin to finding a needle in a haystack.

Large infrastructure programs which are operating in various stages around the globe (such as the Nordics’ P27) boast numerous features which are attractive to forward-looking financial institutions. With access to a wide ecosystem these programs have the ability to connect and transact with thousands of parties across borders, while the rapid movement of financial messaging data works to build resilience and security through standardisation and common protocols.

Rich data messaging is also seen as a fertile ground for financial institutions to deliver value-added services that more effectively serve the needs of their current and target user-base. Future-proofing cross-border strategy is also increasingly essential for banks which recognise the impact that the emergence of central bank digital currencies or stablecoins may bear on their cross-border operations.

the following topics:

Which regions are showing promise in developing and implementing robust cross-border payments initiatives? What sets them apart?

How important is enforcing standardisation in the development of effective cross-border infrastructure?

How are underlying market forces such as the push toward CBDC informing and shaping the cross-border payments market? What opportunities do these new trends hold?

Speakers include: