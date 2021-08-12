Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Accelerating innovation and speed-to-market with APIs and the financial ecosystem

When:

Tuesday 5 October 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Accelerating innovation and speed-to-market with APIs and the financial ecosystem

Register now

Register for our upcoming webinar with FintechOS on Tuesday 5 October 2021 at 15:00 BST as industry experts discuss the accelerating innovation and speed-to-market with APIs and the financial ecosystem.

The digital economy has long been galvanised by application programming interfaces (APIs). Using APIs have empowered Big Tech firms such as Amazon and newer, smaller entrants like Uber to enter the financial services ecosystem, stimulate collaboration and innovation, and engage customers with data-driven, personalised products and services.

At the same time, open APIs have enabled banks to realise multiple competitive advantages, including the ability to build enhanced offerings, improve customer engagement and loyalty, and create new digital revenue channels. They have also opened the way to building smart partnerships with third parties.

Yet, realising the full potential of APIs in banking is far from being achieved. Determining future priorities must go beyond compliance. UK and European regulators were drivers for advocating open APIs under PSD2, but financial and non-financial players in regions such as Asia also tapped into the potential of data sharing and are arguably, offering more successful business models. The push for open APIs is also more market-driven in the US.

Further to this, it must be addressed that in a world where data is currency and a customer-centric experience is the ultimate option, traditional lenders are falling behind in comparison to leaders in technology. Therefore, banks should consider APIs as the best route to increased revenues, efficient partnership models with fintech firms and ensuring every customer interaction is as seamless as it could be.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with FintechOS, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

  • How APIs and digital banking ecosystems create value
  • Using technology to underpin customer data
  • How to increase customer engagement with APIs
  • The advantage of building data-driven products and services
  • Business models and revenue generation
  • The embedded finance play across the ecosystem

Speakers include:

  • Jane Cooper – Researcher, Finextra [Moderator]

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - The rise of hybrid banking: combining physical with digital

Webinar - The rise of hybrid banking: combining physical with digital

Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Onespan on Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 15:00 BST as industry experts discuss the rise of hybrid banking: combining physical with digital.

Webinar - Modernise, innovate and transform on the cloud

Webinar - Modernise, innovate and transform on the cloud

Thursday 9 September 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 9th September at 3pm BST, as experts explore how financial services organisations are leveraging the cloud to transform existing businesses and bring innovative new solutions to market.

Save the Date!

Save the Date!

Thursday 30 September 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT