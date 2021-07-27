Modernise, innovate and transform on the cloud

Register for our upcoming webinar with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 9th September at 3pm BST, as experts explore how financial services organisations are leveraging the cloud to transform existing businesses and bring innovative new solutions to market.

Financial services organizations are operating in a fast-changing environment. They must address rapidly evolving customer expectations, operate in an exponentially growing ecosystem as new players enter the market, and drive business growth—all while supporting stringent security, compliance, and regulatory requirements.

As a result, financial services organisations are redefining their business models to adapt quickly to changing market conditions and improve customer experience. Cloud has become a critical component to power these new business models.

Financial services organisations running their core systems on legacy, on-premises technology face severe challenges when it comes to enabling modern experiences for their customers. By migrating legacy systems to the cloud, financial services organisations can modernise their core systems to reduce cost of ownership, automate manual back office processes, eliminate data silos, and launch new market facing applications faster.

Moving to the cloud also makes it easier for financial organisations to adopt a multi-channel customer service strategy, and integrate their core platform with the latest applications and technology stacks. This built-in flexibility is critical to providing a differentiated service, remaining competitive in a rapidly shifting sector with ever-evolving customer expectations, and adapting to the latest regulations at speed.

The key forces driving cloud adoption in the industry

Challenges with legacy systems and applications, including mainframes, and best practices for successful cloud migration and modernisation

The pros and cons of cloud migration strategies such as lift-and-shift and modernisation

Cloud adoption best practices and lessons

