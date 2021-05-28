Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

When:

Tuesday 20 July 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Register for our upcoming webinar with Very Good Security, on Tuesday 20 July 2021 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss how card issuance solutions can support faster time to market.

Fintech firms have disrupted the financial services industry because they have understood that privacy protection, customer trust and loyalty are critical to the success of any organisation.

While today’s consumers have an affinity for speedy contactless payments, a better checkout experience and loyalty programmes, fintechs must also realise that customers become disinterested when products are not tailored to their needs.

Further to this, while financial players have begun to consider customer preferences, the savvier, more innovative organisations are utilising big data analytics to encourage customers to express unrecognised needs. In turn, institutions are leveraging this intelligence to deliver new products and services.

In addition to providing control over existing and new data, card issuance solutions that can help these fintech firms get to market faster, while also demonstrating PCI compliance.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Very Good Security, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

  • How card issuance solutions can support faster time to market
  • Providing contactless payments, better checkout experience, and loyalty programmes
  • Demonstrating PCI compliance without having to become compliance and security experts
  • Owning data to leverage the intelligence to deliver new products and services

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Peter Berg - VP of Strategy & Business Development, Very Good Security
  • Meredith Altenhofen - Head of Strategic Accounts, Marqeta
  • Mark Vermeersch - VP of Strategy & Business Development, Treasury Prime
