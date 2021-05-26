Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection

Register for our upcoming webinar with Slalom and Amazon Web Services (AWS), on Thursday 15 July 2021 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss the personalisation of customer experience with agility and analytics.

Cloud migration offers banks, insurance firms and others in the financial services industry the ability to aggregate vast volumes of data. Advanced analytics can then be implemented to drive actionable, real-time insights, create personalised products and services, and improve customer experience.

Financial institutions must act as modern technology companies and utilise operational infrastructure to improve customer experience by building innovative, tailor-made products.

Further, financial players can gain insight into when and how their customers make decisions about products and services throughout their lives, as well as be agile enough to make real-time adjustments when presented with new data.

Market as well as regulatory responsiveness can also be accelerated from months to days and smarter and timely servicing can drive engagement, creating new sources of revenue for financial services players.

While customers have come to expect the type of personalised treatment from financial institutions that they have received from other service industries, technological innovation has significantly enhanced the levels of customer engagement that financial firms can provide.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Slalom, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

Trends in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries,

The benefits of cloud migration and data aggregation,

Using analytics to drive actionable insights,

Creating personalised products to improve customer experience.

Speakers include: