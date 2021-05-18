Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future

Register for our upcoming webinar with Finastra on Tuesday 6 July 2021 at 15:00 BST, to join industry experts as they discuss ways to deliver the power of payments to consumers, corporates, and banks.

In September 2020, the European Commission put forth a Retail Payments Strategy (RPS) for the EU “that aims to further develop the European payments market, so Europe can fully reap the benefits of innovation and opportunities that come with digitisation.”

In what has been dubbed one of the most ambitious programmes seen in recent times, the EC’s mandate intends to bring true strategic value and the power of payments to the forefront for consumer, corporates, and banks alike in Europe.

With the drive towards cost-effective and accessible instant payments for all and deadlines looming at the end of 2021, banks must ensure when embarking on digitisation projects that they are aligned with the EC’s mission to prioritise consumer protection and monitor risk.

Further, with two pan European instant payments schemes on the horizon, banks must consider interoperability and collaboration, and arguably more importantly, how instant payments can work with Request to Pay or their open banking, data management and API strategies in order to serve the customer in a holistic manner.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Finastra, to join the industry expert panel discussion on the following areas:

Regulatory change in the European payments sector,

Bringing true strategic value to the forefront for consumer, corporates, and banks,

Adoption of instant payments

Interoperability and the related challenges and opportunities for banks

Considering the bigger picture and the journey to innovation

Speakers include: