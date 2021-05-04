What does a digital-first ‘bank for the future’ look like?

Register for our latest webinar with Equinix on Thursday 13 July 2021 at 15:00 BST as industry experts explore what a digital-first ‘bank for the future’ will look like.

If retail banks are to thrive following periods of unprecedented change and disruption, it is essential that they evolve into digital-first ‘banks for the future.’ Responding to fast-changing customer demands, weathering competition from new market entrants, navigating pressure to operate more sustainably and ethically, and ensuring greater regulatory compliance and data security, all contribute to the development of a resilient and market-leading institution.

A combination of poorly integrated digital experiences and overlayed technologies characterise legacy IT infrastructures, further distancing retail banks from meeting the expectations of their customers. This in turn limits opportunity to generate new revenue. Scale and speed have never been more integral, yet both are incompatible with legacy systems which are suffocated by data siloes, limited digital experiences, poor integration of digital technologies, and unsecure customer data.

Flexible infrastructure with the agility to adapt at pace with the constantly evolving banking landscape is pivotal to acceleration of digital transformation and the formation of a more resilient bank for the future. A dynamic architecture is better equipped to drive customer loyalty through delivery of seamless user experiences and improved environmental performance, while reducing business risk of non-compliance and data breaches in parallel.

What are the core customer demands which typify a new digital era? How can fast-evolving demands be catered to?

In what ways do legacy systems hold retail banks back from achieving their digital-first potential?

How can a digital-first approach work to improve internal communication and collaboration within retail banks? How does this impact innovation?

How does a flexible IT infrastructure support digital transformation projects? Why is a dynamic, adaptable infrastructure central to building resilience?

