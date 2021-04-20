Instant Payments: Transforming Corporate Payment experiences for a digital world

How are corporate and business needs driving Instant Payments innovation?

Join the EBA and Finextra on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 at 14.00 CEST, when we will examine how financial institutions and their corporate customers can benefit from the opportunities presented by instant payments.

2020 led to unprecedented changes and challenges for financial institutions and corporates, accelerating the move to a digital banking ecosystem. This has created a plethora of opportunities for new innovative products and improved customer experiences. At the same time, the uses of instant payments are growing rapidly worldwide. In what ways can instant payments become a factor of competitiveness and differentiation for both corporates and financial institutions? What implications does their use have on the infrastructure, the back-office and front-end of PSPs, and on their intraday liquidity management? How can financial institutions build more profitable client relationships leveraging instant payments?

These and other questions will be at the core of our guest speakers’ presentations and will offer insights for the round-table discussion with your peers.



Discussion points will include:

How are instant payments being positioned in Europe, North America and beyond – as the new normal, or as a premium service? What can PSPs do to set their offering apart from those of others?

How does Request to Pay tie in with financial institutions’ instant payment strategies? What are the use cases?

What is the impact of instant payments on the liquidity management ecosystem?

How is the role of a corporate treasurer changing as the management of liquidity becomes real-time?

How does fraud present a challenge for new payment types like instant payments – Faster Payments, Faster Fraud?

Our speakers include:

Moderator: Vincent Brennan, Payments and Operational Continuity Advisor, Bank of Ireland

Vincent Brennan, Payments and Operational Continuity Advisor, Bank of Ireland Gerd Berghold, Head of Treasury Operations and Digital Treasury, Deutsche Bahn AG

Connie Blacklock, EMEA Head of Real Time Payments, Wholesale Payments, J.P. Morgan

David Chance, VP Strategy and Innovation, Fiserv

Christian Schaefer, Global Head of Payments, Corporate Cash Management, Deutsche Bank

Daniel Szmukler, Director, Euro Banking Association

