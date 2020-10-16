On-Demand Webinar - Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Register to join our webinar with Red Hat to hear industry experts discuss Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

This webinar focuses on the new technologies that can help wealth managers increase revenue, improve customer experience and drive operational efficiency. Competition in the industry from fintechs and Big Tech has led some firms to offer zero commissions, while the low-interest environment and passive investment options have further squeezed profit margins.

Customer experience is therefore of even greater importance, which brings to the fore technologies such as mass personalisation - the tailoring of content or messaging to an individual using AI. This requires firms to have pipelines of data and to possess an agile mindset.

Recent research has demonstrated just how agile new entrants to the market are with their digital offering compared to the incumbents. The study found that while the wirehouses’ software was updated once a month on average, the tech disruptors were updating once a week. This speaks to the challenge of putting information in front of clients and advisors in a more agile way so they can make informed decisions.

Join this webinar from Finextra, in association with RedHat, to hear experts discuss:

How to Improve your digital platform and capabilities

Opportunities to provide deep analytics to clients

How big tech and fintech use technology to increase agility



Speakers:

Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator] Aric Rosenbaum - Business Development Manager, Financial Services, Red Hat

Business Development Manager, Financial Services, Red Hat Santiago Schuppisser - Group Product Manager, Wealth, Avaloq Zurch

Group Product Manager, Wealth, Avaloq Zurch Thomas Bull - Associate Partner, UK Head of FinTech, EY

