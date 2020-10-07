Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payments Modernisation: Co-existence not Competition will Transform Cross-Border Payments

When:

Thursday 3 December 2020 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Payments Modernisation: Co-existence not Competition will Transform Cross-Border Payments

Register now

Register for our latest webinar with Bottomline on Thursday 3 December 2020 at as industry experts discuss the Payments Modernisation: Co-existence not Competition will Transform Cross-Border Payments

Correspondent banking as we view and use it today is the result of a slow and natural evolution. Unfortunately, given the sheer cost and complexity of increasing cross-border payment efficiencies, fundamental issues have become embedded within the system itself. This needn’t persist.

Co-existence between key players across the payments landscape is igniting significant change for cross-border payments, ensuring that correspondent banking can modernise and keep pace with technology breakthroughs leading the charge across financial services. Convergence, collaboration and coexistence are not only the most effective tools for innovation, they are vital for success and longevity in the cross-border space.

Visa and Swift are currently leading by example. The Visa B2B Connect partnership provides access to Visa’s multilateral payment network that is fully interoperable with Swift. The convergence of these players is facilitated by a technical enabler – the medium and the mediator – which acts as the cornerstone for a streamlined cross-border co-existence.

Join in this webinar from Finextra, in association with Bottomline Technologies to join the discussion on the following areas with industry experts:

  • What are the most attractive non-intrusive ways to modernise the cross-border payments operation?
  • What are the key challenges holding back cross-border payments today?
  • What impact does trapped liquidity bear on the efficiency of cross-border payments?
  • How does coexistence enable greater service options and value points?
  • What role do technology enablers play within this network?
  • What are the key benefits of the network?
  • How does the complementarity of the network function? Are competitors now partners?

 

