Payments Modernisation: Co-existence not Competition will Transform Cross-Border Payments

Correspondent banking as we view and use it today is the result of a slow and natural evolution. Unfortunately, given the sheer cost and complexity of increasing cross-border payment efficiencies, fundamental issues have become embedded within the system itself. This needn’t persist.
Co-existence between key players across the payments landscape is igniting significant change for cross-border payments, ensuring that correspondent banking can modernise and keep pace with technology breakthroughs leading the charge across financial services. Convergence, collaboration and coexistence are not only the most effective tools for innovation, they are vital for success and longevity in the cross-border space.
Visa and Swift are currently leading by example. The Visa B2B Connect partnership provides access to Visa’s multilateral payment network that is fully interoperable with Swift. The convergence of these players is facilitated by a technical enabler – the medium and the mediator – which acts as the cornerstone for a streamlined cross-border co-existence.
