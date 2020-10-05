Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Webinar - Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow

When:

Tuesday 17 November 2020 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Webinar - Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow

Register now

Register for our latest webinar with FIS on Tuesday, 17 November at 15:00 as industry experts discuss prioritising real-time payments, not tomorrow.

There is more to real-time payments than speed. Though a fundamental component in the competitive payments landscape, it’s high time that firms turn their mind to the raft of benefits real-time offers beyond the instantaneous nature of transactions and it has never been more important to remove the barriers to trade by building open, sustainable and instant payment services across the globe.

With real-time comes control. When firms have certainty in their ability to make a payment with security and at a precise moment in time, they are afforded an abundance of benefits to use to their advantage. Liquidity management, data processing, security enhancement, and system resilience resulting from an interoperable ecosystem are just a handful of attributes promised by real-time payments.

Unbridled enthusiasm for Request to Pay across financial services underscores far reaching demand for real-time offerings, while the looming pressures brought about by Covid-19 continue to exacerbate the need for tight control and management over every step within a transaction’s life cycle. As found in FIS annual Flavors of Fast report, 56 countries are now live with real-time payments. Real-time payments is evidently becoming a much more aggressive global standard, making participation in the movement essential for firms intending to succeed in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

Join in this webinar from Finextra, in association with FIS to join the discussion on the following areas with industry experts:

  • Is it too early to prioritise real-time payments?
  • Who are the innovators in real-time today?
  • Why is real-time liquidity no longer negotiable?
  • Why is Request to Pay more than just another overlay service?
  • Why is data through standards such as ISO 20022 inherently tied to the strength of payments systems into the future?
  • How will real-time reset the cross-border payments landscape?

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Raja Gopalakrishnan - Executive Vice President Global Real Time Payments, FIS
Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Webinar - Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 EST

Join Finextra, Token, and industry experts online on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 15:00 GMT [16:00 CET / 10:00 EST] as we discuss whether banks should choose premium APIs or premium services to make open banking a success.

Webinar - Fighting Account Opening Fraud with Digital Identity

Webinar - Fighting Account Opening Fraud with Digital Identity

Tuesday 13 October 2020 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Join Finextra, Accertify, and industry experts online as we discuss how best to about leverage Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and behavioural and historical data to better protect your business and your customers against fraud attacks.

EBAday Online Webinar - Driving end-to-end digitalisation in payments

EBAday Online Webinar - Driving end-to-end digitalisation in payments

Wednesday 4 November 2020 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST

Join the Euro Banking Association and Finextra for a free, exclusive EBAday Online webinar, as the forum examines how banks and payment service providers can achieve the end-to-end digitalisation needed to secure their relevance in the future.