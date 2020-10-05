Webinar - Prioritising real-time payments, not tomorrow

Register for our latest webinar with FIS Global on Tuesday, 17 November at 15:00 as industry experts discuss prioritising real-time payments, not tomorrow.

There is more to real-time payments than speed. Though a fundamental component in the competitive payments landscape, it’s high time that firms turn their mind to the raft of benefits real-time offers beyond the instantaneous nature of transactions and it has never been more important to remove the barriers to trade by building open, sustainable and instant payment services across the globe.

With real-time comes control. When firms have certainty in their ability to make a payment with security and at a precise moment in time, they are afforded an abundance of benefits to use to their advantage. Liquidity management, data processing, security enhancement, and system resilience resulting from an interoperable ecosystem are just a handful of attributes promised by real-time payments.

Unbridled enthusiasm for Request to Pay across financial services underscores far reaching demand for real-time offerings, while the looming pressures brought about by Covid-19 continue to exacerbate the need for tight control and management over every step within a transaction’s life cycle. As found in FIS Global’s annual Flavors of Fast report, 56 countries are now live with real-time payments. Real-time payments is evidently becoming a much more aggressive global standard, making participation in the movement essential for firms intending to succeed in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

Join in this webinar from Finextra, in association with FIS Global to join the discussion on the following areas with industry experts: