Maintaining market share: is attack the best form of defence?

Large incumbent banks’ may find themselves caught between the necessity to hang onto their millions of customers and the desire to significantly expand their base through embracing new technology and regulation.

This webinar will focus on the opportunities for banks in opting for the latter, through taking an aggressive approach to winning new customers with the help of open banking and interoperable APIs.

Banks’ business models may be at risk given the shift in the relationship between the institution, the customer and the data.

Where banks once owned the relationship through their control of the customers’ data, fintechs and third-party providers (TPPs) could now effectively compete on a level playing field with access to that same data.

This disintermediation of banks means their business model is at stake.

Platforms like Yolt can provide customers with a view of their bank accounts and other products while also offering services like payments and money management. This throws into questions what a bank is for if customers can manage their finances without ever engaging with the institutions where their money lies.

Banks may then decide to embrace the new rules and offer products and services to other providers’ customers, just as other providers are offering products and services to theirs. Put simply, if a TPP can become a bank, can a bank become a TPP?

This is part of the wider conversation about the extent to which banks are embracing open banking regulation as a business opportunity, compared to simply complying with it like any other regulation.

Until now, banks have had a habit of acting quite complacently. As challengers have emerged offering different products and services, the incumbents have been content to sit by and take notes on what their new competitors are doing, knowing they will be able to replicate the aspects of what the challengers do welll. Playing catch-up need not be a problem as they have the deep pockets to do so.

However, with open banking regulation now more bedded in and the business models of neobanks and other fintechs more polished and robust, we may have reached an inflection point where incumbents can no longer take this passive approach.

Customers have far more options to choose from in searching for providers to meet their financial needs, so banks must step up and create the innovative products and services required to maintain relevance and engagement, lest TPPs eat into their market share.

Banks therefore need to take the offensive and participate in this competitive open banking ecosystem, of which the backbone is interoperability and connectivity.

Should institutions wish to expand outside of a particular market or roll out products or services specifically targeting the customers of competing providers, they will need to leverage interoperable APIs, allowing for faster scaling than was possible with point-to-point connections.

Banks may need to acquiesce that the world of open banking will lead to them losing customer engagement and revenue to rivals. They should then take the offensive and compete in this ecosystem, ensuring they at least gain more customers than they lose.

