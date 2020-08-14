Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
NextGen Nordics Webinar - P27- Bringing the plans to life

When:

Thursday 22 October 2020 at 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST

Online Webinar

NextGen Nordics Webinar - P27- Bringing the plans to life

Project P27 is very much on track.

After Coronavirus brought the world temporarily to a halt, project P27 is very much on track, work behind the scenes on the world’s first real-time cross border multicurrency clearing and settlement platform, serving the four Nordic currency communities, has not faltered.

Ongoing discussions are taking place with all four countries’ financial authorities. Recent developments include the setting up and building of data centres in Sweden, Norway, and the frontrunner implementation project now up and running in Sweden. Four banks are participating in the latter, representing 60% of the Swedish market.

Work is ongoing across SEK, DKK and Euro instant- as well as other batch- schemes, and discussions are taking place with the financial services authorities in all four countries and with the central banks in Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

Crucially, and in order to manage the product migration on top of the implementation, a transformation committee has been set up, with broad representation from banks, including Norway’s DNB, alongside a couple of Swedish banks and the P27 owners.
This committee is tackling the complexities of integration and migration, essentially bringing the PowerPoint visions to life and turning the vision into concrete activities.

Efforts in the second half of 2020 will zero in on how to deliver the intended benefits to the pan-Nordic banks, businesses and consumers.

Join this webinar by Finextra in association with P27, to hear experts at the beating heart of the project discuss and update on the following points and more:

  • The latest updates from the transformation committee
  • How far advanced should the vendor community be?
  • How should banks and service suppliers adjust their systems?

Who will see the benefits of the project first and what will they be?

