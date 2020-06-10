Now available 'On-Demand': Sustainable Finance Live - Investments and Asset Management Workshop

Please register above to view the on-demand sessions that took place:

The Sustainable Finance Live – Investments and asset management workshop took place on 2/3 June and detailed how investment opportunities can transform the greenhouse gas landscape.

The sessions defined what investors require in order to track and securitise with confidence and what asset managers need to build portfolios that institutional investors will select. Most importantly, we discussed, what will give them confidence in the veracity of data and zero in on reporting in sustainable finance.

It is clear that a data access and report redesign are needed in the investment and asset management space.



Day 1: Presentations

Day 2: Series of interactive workshops

- Session 1: Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments

- Session 2: Impact Investing

- Session 3: Reporting & Data to build an ESG Portfolio

Designing and building sustainable finance products and services for the investment and asset management industries.