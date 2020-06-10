Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
When:

On Demand

Where:

A Virtual Event

Now available 'On-Demand': Sustainable Finance Live - Investments and Asset Management Workshop

Please register above to view the on-demand sessions that took place:

The Sustainable Finance Live – Investments and asset management workshop took place on 2/3 June and detailed how investment opportunities can transform the greenhouse gas landscape.

The sessions defined what investors require in order to track and securitise with confidence and what asset managers need to build portfolios that institutional investors will select. Most importantly, we discussed, what will give them confidence in the veracity of data and zero in on reporting in sustainable finance.

It is clear that a data access and report redesign are needed in the investment and asset management space.

Day 1: Presentations
Day 2: Series of interactive workshops
- Session 1: Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments
- Session 2: Impact Investing
- Session 3: Reporting & Data to build an ESG Portfolio

Designing and building sustainable finance products and services for the investment and asset management industries. 

 

Upcoming events
Webinar - Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Tuesday 23 June 2020 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Join Finextra, Pelican, and industry experts online on Tuesday 23 June 2020 at 15:00 BST [16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT] as we discuss how the adoption of cutting edge technologies can help in sanctions screening whilst remaining regulatory compliant.

EBAday Online Webinar - Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

Join the Euro Banking Association and Finextra for a free, exclusive EBAday Online webinar on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 15:00 CEST [14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT], as the forum will examine the mechanics and benefits of improved data analytics in payments and payments messaging.

Webinar - The Future of Cloud Computing in Capital Markets

Thursday 18 June 2020 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Participate in this Finextra webinar, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Broadridge Financial Solutions, on Thursday 18 June 2020 at 15:00 BST [16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT] to join the discussion on the future of Cloud computing for capital markets.