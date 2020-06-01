Webinar - The Future of Cloud Computing in Capital Markets

An Asset Servicing Use Case: Best Practices for Success on the Cloud

An increase in regulatory, client service and margin pressures has prompted a growing number of firms to seek a move to Cloud-based, shared service solutions in order to remain competitive.

Yet despite the end-state benefits – increased operational agility, enhanced security, scale and resiliency to name but a few - the switch from legacy to Cloud-enabled technology can nonetheless be a daunting prospect.

To be effective, migrating to the Cloud requires a clear roadmap to avoid a cumbersome and excessively complex process. But what are the practical options? A firm’s Cloud journey doesn’t have to be a binary choice of ‘traditional vs. fully-native’; there can be a continuum that allows for incremental development and adoption, with tangible business benefits gained at each stage.

With specific focus on Global Asset Servicing, a use case solving end-to-end corporate actions complexities running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this webinar will share first-hand insights from a significant transformation project.

Participate in this Finextra webinar, in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Broadridge Financial Services, and join the discussion on the future of Cloud computing for capital markets, covering:

Why now? The imperative for Cloud transformation, and the options available to you

Asset servicing – practical insights and learnings from a Cloud transformation project

Moving to the Cloud as a continuum: deriving value at each stage and using traditional technology as a ‘step-in’ to full Cloud-native adoption

Evaluating your resilience, security and risk hotspots, and meeting data protection requirements

The role of machine learning

A roadmap for the future

Speakers:

Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

- Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator] John Kain - Worldwide Business and Market Development – Banking and Capital Markets, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

- Worldwide Business and Market Development – Banking and Capital Markets, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Philip Taliaferro - General Manager, Asset Servicing, Broadridge Financial Solutions