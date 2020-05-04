Webinar - Capitalising on Agility to Win the Digital Banking Competition

How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty.

For an incumbent bank, digital transformation has become a herculean task in an age saturated with technology, requiring traditional lenders to embrace unpredictability, maintain agility and digitise to the core. This signifies the need for new banks. But what drives consumers to choose a neobank?

Badly served by their existing banks, neobanks are a tempting alternative for underbanked customers who require branch-less digital or mobile application functionality, budgeting and saving tools, quicker and easier loan approval for their businesses and low-cost international transfers and ATM withdrawals.

However, it is evident that these changes need to be made incrementally and cloud connectivity is at the centre of it all. Banks that are born in the cloud are at an advantage because legacy players that are in the process of migrating to the cloud are struggling with application modernisation, data centralisation and security.

The cloud and increasingly complex ecosystems are significant today, especially as banks begin to transform and recognise the importance of partnerships with other banks, old or new. There are commonalities between all banks, but the real question here is: what makes banks successful?

There is no universal formula for success that can work across all business models, and across the entire EMEA region. The most common way of generating revenue is charging customers, which would work well in a startup model as these organisations are unencumbered by legacy infrastructure and cost structures.

However, untrusting customers want more than improved customer experience, and companies need to establish revenue sources that can be diversified over time. Additionally, financial services providers must give their customers a reason to bank with them.

Join us for this Finextra webinar, in association with Mambu, to take part in the discussion with industry experts on:

Building a bank and dealing with agility and unpredictability vs. transforming a bank

Considering competitors popping up from a range of industries, what is the right way to build a bank to serve a range of communities?

The polarised stance that exists regarding transforming or establishing a bank in relation to cloud connectivity.

How to influence people and change the culture within a banking ecosystem to welcome partners of all shapes and sizes

The EMEA region and variations between banks in Eastern Europe and the Middle East in relation to customer strategy and intent.

Speakers include:

Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator] Eelco-Jan Boonstra - Managing Director, EMEA, Mambu