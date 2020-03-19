Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Webinar - Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

When:

Tuesday 23 June 2020 at 15:00 BST

Where:

Online Webinar

Up against a wall of compliance, global banks have been forced to rapidly adopt failsafe solutions to meet the requirements of fluid and complex financial crime regulations, cut down costs and deliver reputational protection across all payment processes.

This pressure persists today. In order to keep pace with peers and competitors in the financial services industry, controls and processes across the board must be slicker, technology focused and be able to operate 24/7/365.

Incorporating machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) can help banks screen accurately with human-like, self-learning solutions and against any standard or proprietary watchlist, which in turn could potentially reduce false positive rates (FPRs) over time to 80%.

However, so that this operational model can be adopted, it questions: what do banks need to do overcome current challenges and adopt a check-focused process? In this age of near-instant, banks cannot afford to sit on payments that are sensitive in nature; they need to be handled at a much faster scale.

Further to this, how can banks audit their decision tree? Regulators today are tech-savvy innovators that are interested in technology best practices themselves, so financial institutions need to ensure explainability is possible and there is a logical rationale for their decisions.

Join this webinar from Finextra, in association with Pelican to hear industry experts discuss the following, and more:

  • Highlighting challenges and real use cases banks are experiencing after quick implementation of a failsafe solution that helps avoid regulatory fines
  • Implications of moving from current infrastructure to new solutions, ensuring that regulations are being complied with
  • Intelligent screening and logical ways of monitoring sanctions screening with technology in this age of 24/7/365
  • How machine learning and natural language processing can reduce the rate of false positives in sanctions screening
  • What banks need to do to instate a shift towards a check-focused process and how to handle sanctions at a much faster scale
  • How to audit a decision tree and ensure that its explainability satisfies the bank and third parties

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Parth Desai - Chairman and CEO, Pelican

  

