Online webinar
Webinar - The Critical Role of Agile Technology for Credit Portfolios

When:

Wednesday 21 October 2020 at 15:00 BST

Where:

Online Webinar

The prevalence of credit scoring systems has increased significantly over recent years and today, credit scoring is used to underwrite and price consumer credit products and services such as mortgages, loans and credit cards. However, with the advent of agile technology, myriad options are available to manage and optimize credit portfolios.

While credit scoring has improved the consistency of the evaluation process, it has also resulted in open access to credit for consumers, which in turn has increased competition and improved market efficiency.

However, concerns about a negative impact on fair access to credit, especially for women and minorities, have been exacerbated with the introduction of artificial intelligence into the risk profiling model.

In addition to implementation of technology, emerging bank partnerships with credit companies also present risks. While banks strive to have regulation-proof procedures, data remains a contentious issue, especially where alternative credit scoring is concerned.

Cross-border banking can also potentially have considerable benefits, especially by diversifying the sources of lending and borrowing, and by increasing banking competition, but such flows can also amplify risks.

Join this webinar from Finextra, in association with i2c to hear industry experts discuss the following, and more:

  • Use of agile technology to optimise portfolio value
  • An overview of the prevalence of credit availability
  • Emerging bank partnerships with credit companies
  • AI risk profiling and the transformation of the credit scoring model
  • Cross-border credit and currency conversions
  • How to attract younger/new entrants applying for credit/lending
  • Tools and practices available to financial institutions today to personalise the credit experience while minimizing credit risk
  • Other forms of lending and borrowing techniques that are gaining popularity

 

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright – Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

  

> Register your place now

 
