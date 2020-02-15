Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Webinar - Big Data: Empowering Banks to Drive Customer-Centricity

When:

Thursday 26 March 2020 at 15:00 GMT

Where:

Online Webinar

Webinar - Big Data: Empowering Banks to Drive Customer-Centricity

Banks fully understand that they now must move from product centricity to customer centricity. This means that technology tools that drive a personalised interaction with consumers must be prioritised and those that have the closest relationship with the customer, empowered.

Banks must go beyond incremental progressions in digital transformation and offer a platform that is customer-centric, instead of solely customer service.

Execution is not enough. Not merely big data, but real-time data insights on individual customers is what is required today to meet and surpass consumer expectations, but this must be accompanied with an out of the box solution. While a platform can drive investment, true value does not rest on technology.

Integration is key and banks need a solution that is not dependent on the expertise of data scientists to use and agile enough to combine with other core banking systems.

Financial institutions are withdrawing from product and are focusing on experience to become more customer centric.

Join this webinar from Finextra, in association with NGDATA to hear industry experts discuss the following, and more:

  • What inhibits banks today to successfully drive personalised interactions?
  • Who are the key team players necessary to be successful and what do they need?
  • How platforms can provide the tooling required to drive personalised and trusted interactions with customers
  • The advantages of out-of-the-box solutions
  • GDPR
  • How relevant customer experiences lead to results

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Doug Gross – CEO, NGDATA

 

